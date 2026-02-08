England vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, ENG vs NEP today Match 05

This collage of pictures shows England captain Harry Brook (left) and Nepal's Rohit Paudel. — ICC

MUMBAI: The fifth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 between England and Nepal is being played here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

The upcoming fixture will mark the first meeting between England and Nepal in the shortest format.

Playing XIs

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Luke Wood.

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane and Sher Malla.