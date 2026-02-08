Liverpool target Jeremy Jacquet faces injury setback after Rennes defeat

Stade Rennes' Jeremy Jacquet in action against Stade Rennes in Ligue 1 on February 7, 2026. — Reuters

New Liverpool transfer Jeremy Jacquet suffered a shoulder injury that was described as serious during his Rennes appearances in their 3-1 Ligue 1 defeat to RC Lens on Saturday that puts the move to Anfield into question before the summer.

Jacquet was clumsy in the second half of the match in the French league and was in distress as he walked away.

According to an interview by Rennes head coach Habib Beye, following the game, both Jeremy and Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal had sustained serious injuries.

"For Jeremy, it's his shoulder, and for Abdelhamid (Ait Boudlal, another Rennes player injured in the same match) it's muscular," Beye said.

"We'll have time to see, but it's definitely quite serious for both of them."

On Monday, Liverpool signed a 60-million-pound ($80-million) contract with Jacquet, although the 20-year-old defender will remain with the French club until season completion.

The Premier League was set to resume with Liverpool, provisionally in sixth place, traveling to Manchester City on Sunday and four defenders - Giovanni Leoni, Joe Gomez, Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley - all out with injuries.

Speaking after signing for Liverpool, Jacquet had expressed determination to finish the season on a high with Rennes.

"I am honoured to sign for Liverpool, one of the greatest football institutions in the world,” he said.

"It was also very important for me to finish my time in red and black on a high, at my boyhood club, the club of my heart.

"I'm approaching this second half of the season with the desire to experience some great moments with my teammates and the fans."