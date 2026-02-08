New Zealand edge past Afghanistan in T20 World Cup 2026 clash

New Zealand's Tim Seifert watches the ball after playing a shot during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 8, 2026. — ICC

CHENNAI: Tim Seifert's blazing half-century in the run chase led New Zealand to a five-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the fourth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Set to chase a daunting 183-run target, the Blackcaps struck the winning runs for the loss of five wickets and 13 balls to spare, courtesy of the third-wicket partnership between Seifert and Glenn Phillips.

New Zealand had a contrasting start to the pursuit as Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed Finn Allen (one) and Rachin Ravindra (zero) on successive deliveries in the second over.

With the scoreboard reading 14/2 in 1.4 overs, Phillips joined Seifert in the middle, and the duo raised an emphatic recovery by putting together 74 runs for the third wicket at a brisk pace.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan eventually broke the threatening partnership in the 10th over by dismissing Phillips, who made 42 off 25 deliveries with the help of seven fours and a six.

Seifert was then involved in a 36-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Mark Chapman until eventually walking back after top-scoring with a 42-ball 65, studded with 10 boundaries, including three sixes.

New Zealand then suffered another setback in the 16th over, with 28 runs still required, as Chapman perished after scoring a 17-ball 28, featuring two fours and a six.

But Daryl Mitchell and captain Mitchell Santner ensured there were no further hiccups in New Zealand's pursuit and steered them over the line with an unbeaten 33-run partnership off 13 deliveries.

Mitchell made an unbeaten 25 off 14 deliveries, while Santner remained not out with an eight-ball 17.

For Afghanistan, Mujeeb bagged two wickets, while Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid and Mohammad Nabi could claim one apiece.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan's decision to bat first paid dividends as the Asian side racked up 182/6 in their 20 overs.

Afghanistan got off to a steady start to their innings, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran putting together 35 runs in the first five overs before Lockie Ferguson forced New Zealand's comeback by dismissing both their openers.

Zadran made a cautious 12-ball 10, while Gurbaz scored 27 off 22 deliveries with the help of two fours and a six.

Following the stutter, Naib and Sediqullah Atal (29) forced an astounding recovery by knitting a 79-run partnership for the third wicket, which culminated with the latter's dismissal in the 15th over.

Naib was then involved in a brief 33-run stand for the fourth wicket with Darwish Rasooli until eventually falling victim to Rachin Ravindra in the 18th over. He walked back after top-scoring with a 35-ball 63, studded with four fours and three sixes.

Rasooli followed suit on the first delivery of the next over as he was removed by experienced New Zealand pacer Matt Henry after scoring a 13-ball 20, laced with one six and a four.

All-rounders Mohammad Nabi (10 not out) and Azmatullah Omarzai (14) then gave a late push to Afghanistan's total with a handy 18-run partnership, which came off just 11 deliveries.

Ferguson was the standout bowler for New Zealand, taking two wickets for 40 runs in his four overs, while Jacob Duffy, Henry and Ravindra chipped in with one scalp apiece.