An undated picture of American professional baseball outfielder Terrance Gore, — Instagram/ terrance_gore0

American professional baseball outfielder Terrance Gore, a lifetime outfielder and pinch-running expert, passed away at the age of 34.

His wife announced the news of his death on social media, where she indicated that Gore died suddenly after what was assumed to be a routine surgery on Friday, February 7.

He was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 20th round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of Gulf Coast State College, becoming a member of his first professional team in Major League Baseball.

His MLB debut happened in 2014, and he was instrumental in assisting the Royals to make two consecutive trips to the World Series.

Gore had stolen 43 bases in his career in the major leagues and served under the Kansas City Royals in five seasons in two different stints. He also served in the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodges and New York Mets.

Triple-A affiliate of the Royals, the Omaha Storm Chasers, issued a statement of deep condolences upon the death of Gore.

"We join the Gore family and the world of baseball in mourning the passing of Terrance Gore. Known for his great speed but even more so for his kindness and joyful smile, Terrance will be remembered as a tremendous teammate and a dedicated family man.”

The final major-league game that Gore played was with the Mets in 2022. Britney and his three children are the survivors of the American baseball outfielder.