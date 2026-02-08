Arsenal edge closer to Premier League title with win over Sunderland

Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres celebrates after the match against Sunderland in Premier League on February 7, 2026. — Reuters

Arsenal made another decisive move towards the Premier League title with a comfortable 3-0 victory over a tenacious Sunderland side here at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners had gained control early on but could hardly get clear opportunities with well-organised visitors. Sunderland held back and vexed the home audience most of the first half, limiting Arsenal to long-range and set-pieces.

This breakthrough eventually came three minutes before the interval. Martin Zubimendi, located on the periphery of the field, shot a low and precise ball at the back of the goalkeeper, and Arsenal took a justified advantage at halftime.

The pressure was no longer there, and Arsenal was freer to play after the restart. The goal was doubled by Viktor Gyokeres at the 66th minute, and this was his second goal in his maiden season in north London.

The Swedish striker responded with a sharp strike within the box, sweeping home a calm finish and effectively snatching the game out of Sunderland.

Arsenal remained in charge of events and restricted their rivals to a small number of offensive chances. During stoppage time, Gabriel Martinelli passed Gyokeres with a perfectly weighted ball, and the striker scored his second goal of the day in a composed manner to close out a complete victory.

The outcome saw Arsenal become the fourth game winner in all contests and increase their top of table advantage to nine points.

Full-time mood showed that more and more supporters believe that a much-desired league title can be won. Manager Mikel Arteta has praised the character of Gyokeres, noting his level-headedness in terms of both criticism and appreciation as the title run of the Arsenal gathers steam.