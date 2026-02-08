Gulbadin Naib achieves major landmark during T20 World Cup clash against New Zealand

Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib plays a shot during their second T20I against India at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on January 14, 2024. — BCCI

CHENNAI: Experienced Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib on Sunday amassed the thousand-run landmark in men's T20Is.

Naib achieved the milestone during Afghanistan's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign opener against New Zealand, underway here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, when he scored his seventh run in the eighth over of Afghanistan's innings.

The 34-year-old, as a result, became just the ninth Afghanistan batter to complete 1000 runs in the shortest format, joining teammates Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran on the elusive list.

Afghanistan batter with 1000-plus runs in men's T20Is

Rahmanullah Gurbaz – 2166 runs in 84 innings Mohammad Shahzad – 2048 runs in 73 innings Najibullah Zadran – 1830 runs in 95 innings Ibrahim Zadran – 1705 runs in 62 innings Asghar Afghan – 1382 runs in 68 innings Hazratullah Zazai – 1160 runs in 45 innings Samiullah Shinwari – 1013 in 56 innings Gulbadin Naib – 1000 runs in 69 innings

Meanwhile, when this story was filed, Naib was not out on 25, having faced 18 deliveries, as he spearheads Afghanistan's recovery with Sediqullah Atal following the back-to-back dismissals of openers Zadran and Gurbaz.

The opening pair gave Afghanistan a steady start by putting together 35 runs before both fell victim to Lockie Ferguson in the sixth over.

Zadran scored a scratchy 10 off 12 deliveries, while Gurbaz made a 22-ball 27 with the help of two fours and a six.

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Jacob Duffy.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Ziaur Rahman Sharifi.