Gulbadin Naib achieves major landmark during T20 World Cup clash against New Zealand

CHENNAI: Experienced Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib on Sunday amassed the thousand-run landmark in men's T20Is.
Naib achieved the milestone during Afghanistan's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign opener against New Zealand, underway here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, when he scored his seventh run in the eighth over of Afghanistan's innings.
The 34-year-old, as a result, became just the ninth Afghanistan batter to complete 1000 runs in the shortest format, joining teammates Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran on the elusive list.
Afghanistan batter with 1000-plus runs in men's T20Is
Meanwhile, when this story was filed, Naib was not out on 25, having faced 18 deliveries, as he spearheads Afghanistan's recovery with Sediqullah Atal following the back-to-back dismissals of openers Zadran and Gurbaz.
The opening pair gave Afghanistan a steady start by putting together 35 runs before both fell victim to Lockie Ferguson in the sixth over.
Zadran scored a scratchy 10 off 12 deliveries, while Gurbaz made a 22-ball 27 with the help of two fours and a six.
Playing XIs
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Jacob Duffy.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Ziaur Rahman Sharifi.
Comments