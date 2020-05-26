Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali. Photo: AFP/File

Test captain Azhar Ali has lauded gritty batsman Fawad Alam for his determination, and explained why the southpaw did not get any matches in the series against Sri Lanka last year despite being in the squad.

"Fawad Alam is a determined player. He is an example for youngsters. Despite being out of the team for so long, he continued his hard work and eventually made his way back into the team. He is currently part of our team and whenever he gets an opportunity, I am sure he will make it count and perform," Azhar told Geo News.



The long and oft-ignored left-hander, after spending years in domestic cricket doldrums, was finally picked when the islanders visited these shores late last year. However, much to his fans' agony, he sat in the dugout and was again deprived of any action.

READ: Forgotten man Fawad Alam says he knows why he is snubbed

Azhar, the skipper, has clarified that there was no sinister plan behind the move, and that the regulars just did not warrant a replacement at the time.

"I try to maintain consistency in selection. I prefer making a change only when a player is not feeling confident or is completely out of form. I don’t want to chop and change too much in the playing XI, so we tried to play with the same line-up in the last two series," he said.



READ: Will not respond to 'legendary' Inzamam's criticism, says Fawad Alam

'Determined' Fawad Alam example for youngsters: Azhar Ali