Premier League: Manchester United beat 10-man Tottenham Hotspur to stay fourth

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates after the match against Tottenham Hotspur on February 7, 2026. — Reuters

Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes scored as Manchester United beat 10-man Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 here at Old Trafford on Saturday, strengthening their grip on fourth place in the Premier League and piling pressure on visiting manager Thomas Frank.

United reached 44 points in 25 games, four points above fifth-placed Chelsea, and had played one more game. Tottenham is in 14 th position with 29 points in 25 games.

Mbeumo scored the lead to United after 38th minutes when a corner routine led to an opening where the Cameroon forward got a chance before Fernandes gave the second goal with 10 minutes left.

Spurs were already hurt on selection, as they lost captain Cristian Romero to a straight red card after 29 minutes following a reckless tackle on midfielder Casemiro, leaving his side without a host of injured players.

United have an unbeaten history of seven league matches and have won all four since Carrick was brought back as manager.

Tottenham, conversely, have failed to win in the past seven league matches, and the lacklustre performance will have done little to alleviate the pressure on their Danish coach, Frank.

Romero might not have much to complain about his red card, and since it was his second of the season, he will be out of four games of the Spurs.

Fernandes said that victory in games has lifted the spirit of the team and credited Michael Carrick with allowing players to be freer and more confident.

"The energy is different because we are winning games, and when you win games, everything is brighter," Fernandes said.

"(Interim coach) Michael (Carrick) came in with the right idea of giving the players more responsibility and freedom to make decisions on the pitch.

"I was always sure Michael could be a great manager, and he is showing that."