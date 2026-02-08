Afghanistan vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, AFG vs NZ today Match 04

This collage of pictures shows Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan (left) and New Zealand's Mitchell Santner. — ICC

CHENNAI: The fourth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 between Afghanistan and New Zealand is being played here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.



Afghanistan and New Zealand have thus far faced each other just twice in T20Is, with their head-to-head record levelled at 1-1.

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Jacob Duffy.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Ziaur Rahman Sharifi.