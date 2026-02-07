Ali Tareen reveals 'mindset' for Multan Sultans' auction

An undated picture of Multan Sultans owner Ali Khan Tareen. - X/MultanSultans

KARACHI: Former owner of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans, Ali Tareen, has clarified that he will not go all in to reacquire the ownership rights of the team at the highly anticipated auction, set to be held on February 9.

Tareen, who is among the five qualified bidders shortlisted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) bid committee, shared a video message through his Instagram handle, confirming his participation in the upcoming auction.

He, however, insisted that the fans should have "realistic expectations" regarding his approach at the auction, stressing that he would only reacquire the franchise at an amount that suits him.

"Hey guys, so tomorrow is Multan Sultans' auction, and I want to make this video just so everyone understands where my mind's at, what's the mindset. We have submitted our papers, and we are one of the qualified bidders for the team," Tareen said in the video message.

"But I want everyone to have more realistic expectations and temper their expectations. Because it's not a given that tomorrow I will go to Multan Sultan at any cost. It has been a privilege to own Multan Sultans for seven years. We've been part of it. It's been one of the highlights of my life.

"But now, to go in with the expectation that I'm going to go into a bidding war or I'm going to buy it at any cost, this is not the case. I love PSL, I love being part of it, whether I'm in the stands or in the dugout, I'm equally happy. Maybe I'm a little happier being in the dugout.

"If we are getting the team at a good price, then definitely we will buy it. But buying at any cost, this is not the plan."

It is pertinent to mention that Multan Sultans have been without an owner following the landmark 10th edition of the marquee, as Ali Tareen decided against renewing the decade-long ownership contract.

Consequently, the PCB temporarily assumed control of the franchise and constituted an independent panel to oversee their retentions before deciding to auction it in light of the record-breaking bidding for the two new franchises, named after Sialkot and Hyderabad.