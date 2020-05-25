Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed set to return to national fold for tour of England.

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has confirmed that former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed will be a part of Pakistan's upcoming tour of England due to his experience in English conditions.

"It makes sense to take two keepers on this tour because where will we find a replacement in those conditions. Sarfaraz is obviously our choice," Misbah said in an appearance on YouTube show Cricket Baaz.



Sarfaraz, the last all-format captain of the national team, was sacked from the position and also dropped from the team just one series into Misbah's tenure.

The coach, also the chief selector, had always maintained that dropping Sarfaraz was nothing personal and that he was merely given a break - a point he hammered home again.

"I felt that as time progressed Sarfaraz was feeling more pressure more so because of his own form which was suffering. It was a decision to give him a break so that he could rest and make a strong comeback," Misbah explained.



"I am happy to see that he has worked very hard on his fitness and game. He is very much in our plans."

Pakistan vs England: Sarfaraz Ahmed will be picked, confirms Misbah-ul-Haq