PCB spokesperson denies Indian journalist's claim of approaching ICC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesperson Aamir Mir on Saturday categorically dismissed the claim made by renowned Indian journalist Vikrant Gupta that it approached the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the boycotted Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against arch-rivals India.

The statement was shared by the cricket board on its official X handle, in which Aamir slammed sections of the Indian media for spreading fiction.

He further hinted that the dialogue was initiated by the global body instead of PCB.

"I categorically reject the claim by Indian sports journalist Vikrant Gupta that PCB approached the ICC. As usual, sections of the Indian media are busy circulating fiction. A little patience and time will clearly show who actually went knocking and who didn't."

For the unversed, Gupta claimed earlier today that the PCB reached out to the ICC for a dialogue after the latter warned it of the ramifications and sanctions in response to its formal communication, informing the global body of the decision to pull out of the blockbuster India clash due to Force Majeure.

"PCB has now reached out to ICC for a dialogue on the India-Pakistan World Cup after the ICC replied to their official communication: PCB first wrote to ICC saying they were pulling out of that game implying the 'Force Majeure', attaching their Govt's tweet," Gupta wrote on X.

"The ICC then wrote back, asking what factors under 'Force Majeure' were they trying to imply, and telling PCB of legal ramifications and sanctions the ICC could hit them with.

"The PCB has now approached ICC for a dialogue to 'resolve' the issue."

Earlier this week, reports emerged within Indian media that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has begun exploring back-channel options to persuade Pakistan to reconsider its stance on the T20 World Cup fixture against India.

It is understood that ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja has been assigned the responsibility of initiating informal talks with Pakistan on the matter.

Khawaja, who represents the Singapore Cricket Association, has reportedly been tasked with engaging the PCB in an effort to convince it to agree to the high-profile encounter.

Indian media further claim that he has been asked to act as a mediator and initiate dialogue with the PCB to ease tensions surrounding the fixture.

Later that day, Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called for the eradication of politics from sports as he backed the federal government's decision to bar the national team from taking the field against arch-rivals India at the 20-team mega event, scheduled to run from February 7 to March 8.

The Premier, while addressing the federal cabinet, termed the government's decision "appropriate", and shared that it was taken after a collective and careful deliberation in response to the politicisation of the sports.

"We have taken a clear stand regarding the T20 World Cup that we will not play the match against India," he said.

"There should be no politics in sports," he said. "We have taken this stand after deliberating on it carefully," he said, calling it an "appropriate decision".