England name playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 campaign opener

England's Jofra Archer (second from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their second T20I against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 7, 2026. — AFP

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced the playing XI for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign opener against Nepal, scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

The lineup marked the return of hard-hitting opener Phil Salt, who missed their final T20I of the three-match away series against Sri Lanka earlier this month due to back spasms.

He partook in England's training session on Friday and is set to open the innings for the two-time champions in their campaign opener alongside former captain Jos Buttler.

Jacob Bethell retained his spot in the top order, while Tom Banton, who struck a quickfire half-century in the second T20I against Sri Lanka, was preferred over Ben Duckett.

Banton will be followed by captain Harry Brook in the middle-order, which further comprises all-rounders Sam Curran, Will Jacks and Liam Dawson.

Right-arm speedster Jofra Archer will spearhead England's pace-bowling department and will be accompanied by Mark Wood and Curran, while Adil Rashid will lead their spin-bowling.

For the unversed, England enter the 20-team mega event, set to run from February 7 to March 8, with desired momentum in their favour as they whitewashed co-hosts Sri Lanka in a three-match series.

The two-time champions are unbeaten in their last five T20Is, including a washout against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, the upcoming fixture will mark the first meeting between England and Nepal in the shortest format.

England playing XI:

Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Luke Wood.