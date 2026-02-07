'We should've potentially sent Pakistan home': Van Meekeren on Netherlands' close defeat

Netherlands' Paul van Meekeren bowls a delivery during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Pakistan at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 7, 2026. — AFP

COLOMBO: Right-arm pacer Paul van Meekeren rued the missed opportunity to draw curtains on Pakistan's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, asserting that the Netherlands were the better team in the curtain raiser, played here at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground on Saturday.

The 2009 champions must win all of their group-stage matches to qualify for the Super Eights, as they will not take the field for their blockbuster game against arch-rivals India on February 15, at the directives of the Government of Pakistan.

In their campaign opener against Netherlands, Pakistan were staring at a gut-wrenching defeat as they were required 29 runs off the last two overs with all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and lower-order batter Shaheen Shah Afridi at the crease.

Faheem had his catch dropped on the second delivery of the penultimate over as his mis-hit off Max O'Dowd's full toss was grassed by Logan van Beek.

Following the lifeline, Faheem hit O'Dowd for two more sixes and a four and had put Pakistan within touching distance by the completion of the eventful penultimate over.

He eventually hit Bas de Leede for a four on the third delivery of the final over to steer Pakistan over the line.

Reflecting on his team's performance in the last-over thriller, van Meekeren insisted Pakistan did not prevail, but Netherlands faltered, claiming that they were the better team on the field.

"We were the better team today, especially in the bowling department. We deserved to win that game and we should have potentially sent Pakistan home after today, so yeah it's a shame but it is what it is," van Meekeren stated.

"I'm very proud of the guys, I think we probably didn't get the runs on the board that we wanted, but to fight back after a strong start from Pakistan with the bat it shows how the culture that we've created in the team and the never say die attitude," he added.

The 33-year-old, however, credited the Green Shirts for taking the game deep, which he believed Netherlands missed while batting first.

"I think the one thing I have to give Pakistan credit for is taking the game deep. I mean we should have probably done it with the bat maybe, taking the innings a little bit deeper because you can see what you can do if you got a batsman who's in - in the last two overs and be able to take a bit more risk," van Meekeren continued.

"But I think the conditions were very nice for us to bowl to and there was a lot of pressure on Pakistan in those last few overs and we just probably didn't execute the way we wanted to and these World Cup moments - it's small margins. Sometimes one ball, but it's just a very disappointing feeling at the moment," he concluded.