Naqvi dedicates Pakistan's victory over Netherlands to Faheem's twins

This collage of pictures shows PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (left) and Pakistan cricketer Faheem Ashraf's twin sons. — ICC/X/@mohsinnaqvic42

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi dedicated Pakistan's hard-fought three-wicket victory over Netherlands in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign opener to all-rounder Faheem Ashraf's twin sons.

Faheem led the Green Shirts to a sensational victory by playing a blistering 29-run cameo, which came off just 11 deliveries and featured three sixes and two fours.

Pakistan were reeling at 114/6 in 16 overs while chasing 148 against Netherlands and thus, needed 34 off 24 deliveries when Ashraf walked out to bat at No.8.

The equation had come down to 29 runs required off 12 deliveries with just three wickets in hand, and Faheem turned the game on its head by smashing three sixes and a four in the penultimate over.

He eventually finished the game in style by hitting Bas de Leede for a four on the third delivery of the final over.

Faheem's batting exploits earned him massive praise from cricket fans and fraternity alike, including PCB Chairman Naqvi, who dedicated the triumph to his adorable twins.

"Well played, Netherlands! Today's game is dedicated to these adorable twin babies! Wishing them a healthy and happy life," Naqvi wrote on X, formerly Twitter, by sharing the pictures of the all-rounder's twins.

Faheem's brilliance at the backend also earned him the Player of the Match in his maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

"We have been playing this brand of cricket for this past year. Heart rates go up and down, it's happened so many times before, we're used to it," said Faheem at the post-match presentation.

"Shaheen and I were talking about saving wickets, knew we could take down whatever in one over. When the ball is in the air, you just want the ball to land.

"Our efforts is to finish games as early as possible. But you have to hold your nerves in these situations."