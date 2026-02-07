Romario Shepherd breaks multiple records with hat-trick against Scotland

West Indies' Romario Shepherd celebrates taking a hat-trick wicket during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Scotland at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 7, 2026. — AFP

KOLKATA: Right-arm pacer Romario Shepherd etched his name in history by picking up a hat-trick against Scotland at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Shepherd achieved the milestone in the 17th over of Scotland's innings when he dismissed Matthew Cross, Michael Leask and Oliver Davidson in successive deliveries.

As a result, the 31-year-old bowling all-rounder became the first West Indian to register a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup, while ninth overall, joining an elusive list of bowlers led by Australia legend Brett Lee.

Bowlers to take hat-tricks in T20 World Cup

Brett Lee (Australia) against Bangladesh in 2007 Curtis Campher (Ireland) against Netherlands in 2021 Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) against South Africa in 2021 Karthik Meiyappan (UAE) against Sri Lanka in 2022 Josh Little (Ireland) against New Zealand in 2022 Pat Cummins (Australia) against Bangladesh and Afghanistan in 2024 Chris Jordan (England) against USA in 2024 Romario Shepherd (West Indies) against Scotland in 2026

Furthermore, Shepherd also became the first West Indian to claim two hat-tricks in T20Is, having previously achieved the milestone against Bangladesh in October last year.

West Indians to take T20I hat-tricks

Jason Holder against England in 2022 Romario Shepherd against Bangladesh in 2025 Shamar Springer against Afghanistan in 2026 Romario Shepherd against Scotland in 2026

Shepherd's hat-trick helped him finish with magnificent bowling figures of 5/20 in his three overs, which played a pivotal role in West Indies' 35-run victory.

Put into bat first, the two-time champions registered a formidable total of 182/5 in their 20 overs, courtesy of Shimron Hetmyer, who top-scored with a blistering 64 off 36 deliveries, studded with six sixes and two fours.