Romario Shepherd breaks multiple records with hat-trick against Scotland

KOLKATA: Right-arm pacer Romario Shepherd etched his name in history by picking up a hat-trick against Scotland at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.
Shepherd achieved the milestone in the 17th over of Scotland's innings when he dismissed Matthew Cross, Michael Leask and Oliver Davidson in successive deliveries.
As a result, the 31-year-old bowling all-rounder became the first West Indian to register a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup, while ninth overall, joining an elusive list of bowlers led by Australia legend Brett Lee.
Bowlers to take hat-tricks in T20 World Cup
Furthermore, Shepherd also became the first West Indian to claim two hat-tricks in T20Is, having previously achieved the milestone against Bangladesh in October last year.
West Indians to take T20I hat-tricks
Shepherd's hat-trick helped him finish with magnificent bowling figures of 5/20 in his three overs, which played a pivotal role in West Indies' 35-run victory.
Put into bat first, the two-time champions registered a formidable total of 182/5 in their 20 overs, courtesy of Shimron Hetmyer, who top-scored with a blistering 64 off 36 deliveries, studded with six sixes and two fours.
