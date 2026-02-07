T20 World Cup: USA win toss, elect to field first against India

India captain Suryakumar Yadav (left) and USA's Monank Patel (centre) at the toss for their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7, 2026. — Livestream/screengrab

MUMBAI: The United States of America (USA) have won the toss and opted to field first against co-hosts and defending champions India in the third match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Varun Chakravarthy.

USA: Saiteja Mukkamalla, Andries Gous (wk), Monank Patel (capt), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Shubham Ranjane, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar and Ali Khan.

Head-to-head

India and USA have come face-to-face just once in the shortest format, with the former side winning their solitary faceoff by seven wickets, which came at the previous edition of the T20 World Cup.

Matches: 1

India: 1

USA: 0

Form Guide

India and USA enter the fixture with similar momentum in their favour, as both teams have just one defeat in their last five completed T20Is.

The holders hosted New Zealand for a five-match T20I series last month and secured a dominant 4-1 victory in their final assignment before the mega event.

USA, on the other hand, participated in the North America T20 Cup in April last year, which they won by defeating Canada in the final.

India: W, L, W, W, W (most recent first)

USA: W, W, L, W, W