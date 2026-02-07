Zhang Anda edges Zhou Yuelong to reach Hong Kong final

An undated picture of 2023 International Championship Winner Zhang Anda. — WST

2023 International Championship Winner Zhang Anda narrowly defeated Zhou Yuelong in a tight semi-final between all-Chinese competitors to get to the world grand-prix final in Hong Kong, winning the match on the final black by a margin of 6-5 here at the Kai Tak Arena.

World number 23 Zhang won a gripping final frame when Zhou was seemingly on the verge of winning the match, but lost her footing on the blue, as she was on the point of victory.

In the resulting safety exchange, the 28-year-old potted the cue ball in off the blue and enabled Zhang, 34, to step in and clear the table to secure his spot in the final.

Zhang made a break of 102 and 121, and three additional breaks of over 50 as he reversed the deficit three times on his path to a 54 lead.

Zhou retorted with a composed break of 82 to put the decider on the line, yet his dreams of another ranking final were shattered.

The win qualifies Zhang for his fourth ranking final, where he will either contend with current world champion Zhao Xintong or Xiao Guodong in the final match on Sunday.

In the case of Zhou, the loss prolongs his agonising wait to possess a maiden ranking title.

He has lost five semi-finals and four finals, including the English Open this season, despite beating Ali Carter of England in a deciding frame to make it through to the last four.