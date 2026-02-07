Spencer Johnson joins Quetta Gladiators as direct signing for PSL 11

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators on Saturday announced emerging Australia pacer Spencer Johnson as a direct signing for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

The 2019 champions made the announcement through their official social media handles by sharing a graphical poster of the 30-year-old left-arm pacer, who has represented Australia in five ODIs and eight T20Is thus far since making his international debut in 2023.

"Pace. Bounce. Passion. Bringing the fire from Australia, please welcome Spencer Johnson as our Direct Signing," the Gladiators captioned the post.

"The game has just gone a level up with our new Gladiator."

Notably, the Gladiators did not reveal the amount at which it signed Johnson, who is set to make his PSL debut in the upcoming season.

Johnson is one of the most sought-after Australian cricketers in franchise leagues across the world, having featured in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL), The Hundred and Major League Cricket (MLC), besides the Big Bash League (BBL).

He has thus far played 71 matches in his budding T20 career and picked up 85 wickets at a magnificent average of 22.94 with the help of one five-wicket haul.

Spencer Johnson will join Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Hasan Nawaz and Shamyl Hussain, who were retained by the Gladiators in the Platinum, Diamond, Gold and Emerging categories.

It is pertinent to mention that, in light of the historic expansion of the marquee league with the addition of two new teams, the franchises were allowed to retain only four players instead of the usual practice of eight cricketers.

Furthermore, the players' selection process also underwent a massive overhaul, with auction replacing the draft system, which remained intact for the initial 10 seasons of the PSL.