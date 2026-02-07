Sorana Cirstea thrilled with dream Transylvania Open final against Emma Raducanu

A collage of Sorana Cirstea and Emma Raducanu. — Reuters

Sorana Cirstea is delighted to reach the final at the Transylvania Open because the Romanian feels it is a dream final to the organisers that she meets Emma Raducanu in the final.

Cirstea, one of the most successful Romanian players over the last two decades, demolished Daria Snigur 6-0, 6-3 to make it to the final of the WTA 250 tournament in Cluj-Napoca.

To the 35-year-old, who is in her final season on the Tour, this is the first occasion on which she has appeared in a final before her home supporters.

Cirstea will meet Raducanu as her last opponent, and she is also of Romanian origin since her father, Ion, is a Bucharest native. All week, the 23-year-old Briton has been welcomed by the Romanian mob as part of them.

And there is no denying that the stands will be crowded to the uttermost on Saturday in the final.

After making it to the final, the home favourite stated that it was a dream come true and commended the organisation of the tournament.

“I’m incredibly happy about this final. It’s a dream final for the tournament - this is the best-organised WTA 250 in the world, and we’re very proud of this event. I wanted this week so much, to stay here for as long as possible, and now I’ll be here until the very last day!” the home star said after making the final.

It is pertinent to mention that the match between Cirstea and Raducanu will be their second meeting and the first since the 2021 Wimbledon, when the Briton won 6-3, 7-5.