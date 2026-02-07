India vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, IND vs USA today Match 03

This collage of pictures shows India captain Suryakumar Yadav (left) and USA's Monank Patel. — ICC

MUMBAI: The third match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 between co-hosts and defending champions India and the United States of America (USA) was played here at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

India and USA met only once in the shortest format, with the former side winning their solitary faceoff by seven wickets, which came at the previous edition of the T20 World Cup.

Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Varun Chakravarthy.

USA: Saiteja Mukkamalla, Andries Gous (wk), Monank Patel (capt), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Shubham Ranjane, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar and Ali Khan.