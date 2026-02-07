Michael Carrick urges Manchester United to take patient approach over next manager

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick gestures after the match against Fulham in Premier League on February 1, 2026. — Reuters

Michael Carrick has encouraged Manchester United to be patient and slow in hiring the next full-time manager, and that his role as the interim head coach is not being changed.

When Ruben Amorim was sacked at the beginning of January, Carrick was put in temporary charge until the season ended.

The former United midfielder has since led an impressive turnaround and guided the club to three consecutive wins in the premier league against Manchester City, Arsenal and Fulham to climb to the fourth position.

Although the form has improved, Carrick emphasised that the club hierarchy should not make an immediate decision based on recent performances.

Talking before the game on Saturday against Tottenham Hotspur, the 44-year-old made it clear that he is just concentrating on the task at hand.

“Nothing’s changed, no, to be honest. It’s not going to change what I do, or how I feel about it,” Carrick said. “I think I’m fully aware of the role I’m doing here and the responsibility I’ve got.”

“We want to be successful. I want the club to be successful beyond the end of the season. If that’s me, if that’s somebody else at this stage, I can’t control that and we’ll see what happens.”

Carrick also warned against reactive decision-making, referencing United’s struggles with managerial appointments in recent years.

“It can’t be so knee-jerk either way, whether it’s really good or whether there’s a few issues we need to solve. It’s steady progress, really,” he said.

United had already approached former manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as well as former striker, Ruud van Nistelrooy, regarding the caretaker job before deciding on Carrick.

In the home of his 12 trophy-winning years as a player, Carrick confessed to enjoying the chance after he was fired by Middlesbrough last year.