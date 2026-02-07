Rahmanullah Gurbaz withdraws from PSL 11 following Peshawar Zalmi signing

Rahmanullah Gurbaz bats during the UAE T20I Tri-Series match against Pakistan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on August 29, 2025 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. — AFP

Afghanistan’s opening batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz has announced his withdrawal from the upcoming 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) despite being directly signed by Peshawar Zalmi.

Gurbaz took to the social media platform Instagram, uploading a video in his native Pushto and captioning it to explain the reason for his withdrawal.

"Salam everyone, fans from everywhere. After the World Cup, I won’t be available for the PSL this season due to my schedule. I’ll be focusing more on my foundation work in Afghanistan. Thank you for all the love and support," Gurbaz wrote.

The 2017 PSL champions confirmed the signing of the Afghanistan international on February 5 via their official social media handles.

The announcement featured a graphical poster of Gurbaz wearing a traditional turban against a mountainous backdrop. The franchise, however, did not disclose the signing amount.

Gurbaz has been a key figure in the Afghanistan men’s cricket team since his international debut in 2019, representing his country in two Tests, 52 ODIs, and 83 T20Is.

He is also one of the most sought-after Afghan players in global franchise leagues, having appeared in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), SA20, and ILT20.

In the PSL, Gurbaz has played three seasons, featuring for Multan Sultans in 2021 and Islamabad United in 2022 and 2023. Across 15 PSL matches, he has scored 318 runs at an average of 22.71, including one half-century.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi have retained key players ahead of the PSL 11 auction.

Babar Azam leads the list in the Platinum category with a retention of PKR 70 million, followed by Sufiyan Muqeem in Diamond (PKR 44.8 million), Abdul Samad in Gold (PKR 28 million) and Ali Raza in the Emerging category (PKR 19.6 million).

The franchise has so far spent PKR 162.4 million of its total PKR 450 million auction budget.

The 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League is scheduled to begin on March 26 and conclude on May 3, with the historic player auction set for February 11.