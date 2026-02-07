New York Yankees retain Paul Goldschmidt with one-year deal: reports

An undated picture of New York Yankees and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. — MLB

NEW YORK: The New York Yankees and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt have reached a consensus on a one-year extension to retain the veteran first baseman in the Bronx, which was confirmed in various international media reports on Friday.

Contract specifications are unknown at the moment.

Last season, Goldschmidt signed a one-year, 12 million contract with the New York, where he was expected to play first base as its starting first baseman, but ultimately utilityman Ben Rice began replacing him towards the latter part of the season, including into the postseason.

Goldschmidt, 38, spent 14 successful years with the Arizona Diamondbacks and the St. Louis Cardinals before playing his debut season in the American League last season with the Yankees.

He was the 2022 National League MVP of St. Louis and made seven All-Star appearances, three Gold Gloves and five Silver Sluggers.

Goldschmidt ended the 2025 season with a batting average of .274, 10 homers, 45 RBIs and 134 hits, and this has gradually decreased since his NL MVP year in 2022.

In 2,074 career games, Goldschmidt has acquired 372 home runs and 1,232 RBIs.

It is pertinent to mention that the Yankees' major moves were re-signing outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger to a $162.5 million, five-year contract,acquiring left-hander Ryan Weathers from Miami in a trade and retaining center fielder Trent Grisham with a $22,025,000 qualifying offer.