Alfie Davis ready to take on undefeated Usman Nurmagomedov

An undated picture of English professional mixed martial artist Alfie Davis. — Instagram/ alfieronalddavis

English professional mixed martial artist Alfie Davis confessed that at a certain point, the thought of having to go against Usman Nurmagomedov would have been a daunting one.

The 27-year-old Russian, who has never lost in 21 bouts and is the present PFL lightweight champion, will retain his title against the British fighter in Dubai on Saturday.

Nurmagomedov is the son of the legendary Nurmagomedov family, headed by his cousin Khabib, whose legacy and close friend Islam Makhachev have established them as two of the greatest UFC champions of all time.

Having a mentor like Khabib and Makhachev, Usman is forging his own way to the top. To Davis, the task is difficult yet not impossible.

He acknowledged that he has not always been confident in his ability, but he defeated Gadzhi Rabadanov in August, which made him realise that he is capable of defeating the odds.

“Now I've beaten one of the best guys in the world I can assure myself it's doable,” Davis said.

He recognised the reputation of his opponent but he is not scared. “Usman's 20-0 and everyone thinks I'm going to lose. So I'm like the joker in the pack,” he said. “Just because he's part of that team doesn't mean he's going to be as elite as Khabib or Islam.”

Davis comes into the match as an underdog, but he feels that his toughness and self-confidence are a true opportunity.