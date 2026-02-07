David Warner, Daryl Mitchell among 879 players registered ahead of PSL 11 auction

The collage of photos shows former Australian opener David Warner (left) and New Zealand batsman Daryl Mitchell. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released the list of players registered for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 ahead of the historic player auction scheduled for February 11.

A total of 879 local and foreign cricketers have registered for the event, including players from Afghanistan, the PCB confirmed.

The list includes players from several countries, such as Afghanistan, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, England, and Sri Lanka. Cricketers completed their registrations at pre-determined base prices set for the auction.

Among the high-profile names in the PKR 4.2 crore base price category are Afghanistan’s Fazal Haq Farooqi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Australia’s David Warner, and New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell.

South Africa’s Riley Rossouw, England’s James Vince, and Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka have also registered in this top-tier category.

Leading Pakistani players, including Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, and Salman Ali Agha, have completed their registrations, with base prices ranging from PKR 60 lakh to 2.2 crore, the PCB confirmed.

In other developments, Hyderabad and Sialkot Stallionz have secured foreign stars through direct signings, with Hyderabad bringing in Marnus Labuschagne and Sialkot Stallionz signing Steve Smith.

The upcoming edition will also witness a major expansion, with the PSL growing from six to eight teams. Hyderabad and Sialkot Stallionz are the newest additions and will make their PSL debut in the forthcoming season.

The Hyderabad franchise was acquired by Fawad Sarwar, who secured ownership with a winning bid of PKR 1.75 billion (approximately $6.25 million).

Meanwhile, the Sialkot Stallionz franchise was won by Hamza Majeed, who topped the auction with a bid of PKR 1.85 billion for their inaugural PSL campaign.

The 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League is scheduled to begin on March 26 and conclude on May 3.