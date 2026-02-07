Cricket fraternity lauds Faheem Ashraf’s match-winning cameo against Netherlands

Shaheen Shah Afridi (second to right) and Faheem Ashraf (second to left) shake hands with Aryan Dutt and Scott Edwards after Pakistan defeated the Netherlands during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match between Pakistan and Netherlands at Sinhalese Sports Club on February 07, 2026 in Colombo. — AFP

COLOMBO: Former Pakistan cricketers have praised all-rounder Faheem Ashraf for his explosive match-winning cameo in Pakistan’s opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 148 set by the Netherlands, the Men in Green faced a tense run chase but secured victory thanks to Faheem Ashraf’s blistering knock of 29 runs off just 11 balls, featuring two fours and three sixes.

Opener Sahibzada Farhan also played a crucial innings, scoring 47 off 31 deliveries, including four boundaries and two sixes.

Batting first, the Netherlands posted 147 in 19.5 overs, with notable contributions from skipper Scott Edwards, Bas de Leede, Michael Levitt, and Colin Ackermann.

Former all-rounder and coach Azhar Mahmood, alongside Yasir Hameed, congratulated Faheem on his match-turning innings while critiquing the rest of the batting lineup.

Faheem Ashraf — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) February 7, 2026





Well done and thanks @iFaheemAshraf - werna batters ne kasar ni chorho thi over ambitious shots — Yasir Hameed (@Yasir_HameedQ) February 7, 2026

Former spinner Saeed Ajmal also joined the praise, adding a light-hearted comment.

"Thank you Ranaaaa saaabbb!! Warna ham Shayad India ke saath khelnay ka soch hi lety," he wrote.

Thank you Ranaaaa saaabbb!!

Warna ham Shayad india K Sath khelny ka soch hee lety!#rana #PAKvNED pic.twitter.com/Jw80AJsSlo — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) February 7, 2026

Meanwhile, pacer Rumman Raees also praised the batter’s late cameo.

Rana jee Kia bat ha apki 💪🏻 — Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) February 7, 2026

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed took to his social media to upload a story praising Faheem Ashraf.



