Salman Agha hails Faheem Ashraf after Pakistan’s T20 World Cup opener win

Faheem Ashraf plays a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 7, 2026. — AFP

COLOMBO: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha spoke to the media following his team’s hard-fought victory over the Netherlands in the opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 148 set by the Netherlands, the Green Shirts faced a tense run chase but emerged victorious thanks to a blistering late cameo by Faheem Ashraf, who scored 29 runs off just 11 balls, including two fours and three sixes.

Opener Sahibzada Farhan also played a vital innings, contributing 47 off 31 deliveries with four boundaries and two sixes.

Batting first, the Netherlands posted 147 runs in 19.5 overs, with significant contributions from skipper Scott Edwards, Bas de Leede, Michael Levitt, and Colin Ackermann.

During the post-match presentation, Agha praised his team’s bowling performance and highlighted the importance of Faheem Ashraf’s innings in securing the win.

“We had to do it the hard way. Restricting them to 148 was crucial—I’d take that total any day. Bad overs can make the game slip away, but Faheem played a superb innings. Our bowlers have been performing consistently over the last six months, and they showed it again today,” Agha said.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s batting, the captain acknowledged the challenges faced during the middle overs.

“We batted well in the first 10 overs, but then we lost a couple of wickets and the pressure came in. We need to absorb that better. It’s not easy to start, but it’s a good wicket to bat on,” he added.

He also stressed the importance of capitalising on strong starts and finishing games decisively.

“If a batter gets set, he needs to take it deep and finish the game. That’s something we couldn’t fully do today, but it’s what we need to focus on going forward,” Agha concluded.

For the unversed, Pakistan will next face the USA in their second match of the tournament at the same venue on February 10.