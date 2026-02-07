Scotland win toss, elect to bowl first against West Indies in T20 World Cup

Scotland captain Richie Berrington (second to left) and West Indies' Shai Hope at the toss for the second match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on February 7, 2026. — Screengrab/livestream

KOLKATA: Scotland have won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies in the second match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled on Saturday at Eden Gardens.

Playing XIs:

Scotland: George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Brandon McMullen, Michael Jones, Tom Bruce, Richie Berrington (c), Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson, Mark Watt, Brad Currie and Safyaan Sharif.

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.

Head-to-head:

Both teams have faced each other only once in T20Is, with Scotland emerging victorious in 2022. The West Indies are yet to register a win.

Matches played: 1

Scotland won: 1

West Indies won: 0

Form Guide:

Both teams will aim to secure a win to build momentum and confidence for the tournament, despite previous losses.

Scotland: L, L, W, A, W (most recent first)

West Indies: W, L, L, W, L