South Asian Games: 3 Pakistani athletes fail doping test

Pakistani contingent at South Asian Games 2019. Photo: File

Three Pakistani athletes who had won medals at the South Asian Games 2019 have reportedly tested positive for banned substance.

According to sources privy to the matter, the athletes who have failed their doping tests comprise two gold and one bronze medallist.

“We have just received an initial notice, and we can confirm the three names but since this is an initial notice the names are being kept confidential,” a source within the athletics federation told Geo News. “We will respond to the notice soon and then action will be taken as per rules and regulations.”

The source further said that once the federation has responded to the notice, the players will be asked to explain themselves before suspensions would follow.

The South Asian Games 2019 were held in Kathmandu between Dec 1 and 10. Pakistani athletes had won 32 gold, 41 silver and 59 bronze medals at the event.

With 31 gold, the national contingent had finished fourth on the medal table behind leaders India (174), hosts Nepal (51) and Sri Lanka (40).

