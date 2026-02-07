Scotland vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, SCO vs WI today Match 02

The collage of photos shows Scotland captain Richie Berrington (left) and West Indies' Shai Hope. — ICC

KOLKATA: The second match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is being played between Scotland and West Indies on Saturday at the Eden Gardens.

Both teams have met only once before in T20Is, with Scotland claiming victory in 2022.

Playing XIs:

Scotland: George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Brandon McMullen, Michael Jones, Tom Bruce, Richie Berrington (c), Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson, Mark Watt, Brad Currie and Safyaan Sharif.

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie and Shamar Joseph.