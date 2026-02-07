Pakistan bowl out Netherlands for 147 in T20 World Cup opener

Pakistan pacer Salman Mirza celebrates after taking the wicket of Max O'Dowd oduring the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match between against Netherlands at Sinhalese Sports Club on February 07, 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. — AFO

COLOMBO: Pakistan bowled out the Netherlands for 147 in 19.5 overs in the opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground on Saturday.

Batting first, the Netherlands made a brisk start as openers Michael Levitt and Max O’Dowd found the boundary regularly, with Levitt leading the charge and putting early pressure on Pakistan’s bowlers.

The opening stand was broken in the fourth over when Salman Mirza dismissed O’Dowd for five off seven balls, with wicketkeeper Usman Khan completing the catch.

Mohammad Nawaz then delivered a crucial breakthrough in the fifth over, removing the in-form Levitt for 24 off 15 balls, which included three fours and a six.

Babar Azam produced a brilliant effort on the boundary, leaping to stop the ball before relaying it to Shaheen Afridi, who held on to complete the catch.

Bas de Leede and Colin Ackermann steadied the innings and helped the Netherlands cross the 50-run mark inside the powerplay.

However, Abrar Ahmed struck in the eighth over, dismissing Ackermann for 20 off 14 balls, including four boundaries, to leave the Netherlands 65-3.

The Netherlands reached 100 in the 13th over, with skipper Scott Edwards hitting a six off Nawaz. The left-arm spinner, however, had the final say, removing de Leede for 30 off 25 balls to make it 105-4.

Abrar claimed his second wicket by dismissing Edwards for a vital 37 off 29 balls.

Saim Ayub then struck twice in the next over, removing Logan van Beek for a first-ball duck and Zach Lion-Cachet for nine, reducing the Netherlands to 129-7.

Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed Roelof van der Merwe for four, while Salman Mirza wrapped up the innings in the final over, removing Aryan Dutt for 13 and Paul van Meekeren for a duck.

Salman led the bowling attack, picking up three wickets for 24 runs in 3.5 overs. Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub claimed two wickets each, while Shaheen also chipped in with one.