Babar Azam pulls off incredible boundary-line take against Netherlands

Pakistan' Babar Azam takes a stunning catch down the boundary line in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 opener against Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground on February 7, 2026. — Screengrab/Livestream

COLOMBO: Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam produced a sensational catch on the boundary, with crucial support from Shaheen Afridi, to dismiss in-form Dutch batter Michael Levitt in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 opener against Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground on Saturday.

The moment came on the second delivery of Mohammad Nawaz’s first over.

Levitt attempted a shot that looked destined for a six, but Babar leapt at the boundary, intercepted the ball brilliantly, and threw it to Shaheen, who completed the catch.

Levitt had contributed a quickfire 24 off 15 balls, including three fours and a six, before his dismissal.

When this news was filed, Netherlands had started strongly, with openers Levitt and Max O'Dowd consistently finding the boundary.

The 28-run partnership was broken in the fourth over when Salman Mirza dismissed O'Dowd for five, with Usman Khan taking the catch behind the stumps.

By the end of the powerplay, the Dutch were 50-2 in six overs, with Bas de Leede and Colin Ackermann at the crease.

In the final delivery of the eighth over, Abrar Ahmed dismissed Colin Ackermann for 20, leaving the Netherlands three wickets down.

Historically, Pakistan has faced the Netherlands twice in T20Is, winning both encounters, while the Flying Dutchmen are yet to register a victory.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed.

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c/wk), Zach Lion Cachet, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren.