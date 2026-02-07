Premier League: Dominic Calvert-Lewin hits 10th goal as Leeds United beat Nottingham Forest

Leeds United's Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates scoring their third goal against Nottingham Forest in Premier League on February 6, 2026. — Reuters

LEEDS: Dominic Calvert-Lewin notched his 10th goal in the Premier League this season as Leeds United scored an eye-catching 3-1 victory over Nottingham Forest here at Elland Road on Friday, lifting his team nine points above the cut-off point.

Leeds are still ranked at number 16 in the table, but this time around, they have 29 points in 25 matches, improving their survival chances.

Forest is 6 points ahead of the bottom three with 1 game played compared to 18th-place West Ham United.

It was the hosts who took the initiative in the 26th minute when Jayden Bogle ran perfectly, as he caught up to Ilia Gruev through ball and then scored comfortably, into the bottom corner, his first goal in the club in the Premier League.

Leeds increased their lead only four minutes later when Noah Okafor took advantage of shoddy defence and scored 12 yards following Forest's inability to clear their lines. Leeds still took the lead following the break and put it 3-0 four minutes into the second half.

Calvert-Lewin held the cross in the chest of Gruev, which was followed by a clever finish to bring the campaign to its twenties. The forwards had previously missed an opportunity when their shot hit the crossbar.

Forest suffered a second tough night in defence and could not recover following the third goal. In addition, Lorenzo Lucca scored a goal at the end of the 86th minute, heading a cross by Omari Hutchinson.

Bogle described the victory as crucial to Leeds survival effort, and the good mindset of the team.

“It was a massive win,” Bogle said afterwards. “The mentality of the boys was unbelievable, but we have to take it game by game.”