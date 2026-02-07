Pakistan elect to bowl first against Netherlands in T20 World Cup opener

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (left) flips the coin as Netherlands Scott Edwards (second to right) calls it at the toss for the opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo, on February 7, 2026. — PCB

COLOMBO: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first in the opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 here on Saturday at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed.

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c/wk), Zach Lion Cachet, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein and Paul van Meekeren.

Head-to-head:

Historically, Pakistan and the Netherlands have faced each other twice, with the Men in Green winning both encounters, while the Flying Dutchmen are yet to register a victory.

Matches played: 2

Pakistan won: 2

Netherlands won: 0

The last time both teams faced each other was in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup, where Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by six wickets in Perth.

Batting first, the Netherlands were restricted to 91-9 in 20 overs, which the Men in Green chased down for the loss of four wickets in 13.5 overs.

Form Guide:

Pakistan will look to carry forward their winning momentum after a recent home series victory over Australia, where they clinched the three-match T20I series 3-0.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands will look to bounce back and regain confidence as they aim for a winning start to the tournament following their recent T20I series defeat against Bangladesh.

Pakistan: W, W, W, L, A (most recent first)

Netherlands: NR, L, L, W, W