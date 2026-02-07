Pakistan's likely playing XI for T20 World Cup opener against Netherlands

Players of Pakistan celebrates the wicket of Matthew Renshaw of Australia during the T20 International match between Pakistan and Australia at Gaddafi Stadium on February 01, 2026 in Lahore, Pakistan. — AFP

COLOMBO: Pakistan is set to begin their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a group-stage clash against the Netherlands on Saturday at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

Young left-handed batter Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan will open the batting for the Men in Green.

The possible playing XI also includes Salman Ali Agha, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed.

The lineup sees notable changes, with Fakhar Zaman and Usman Tariq expected to miss out on the opening match.

The green shirts are set to make their mark in the upcoming tournament after emerging victorious in the recently concluded home T20I series against Australia, which they won 3-0.

Pakistan will play their remaining two group matches at the same venue: against the USA on February 10 and Namibia on February 18.

Historically, Pakistan and the Netherlands have met twice in T20Is, with Pakistan winning both encounters. The Flying Dutchmen are still chasing their first victory against the Men in Green.

Pakistan playing XI for Netherlands clash: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed.

Pakistan Squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan and Usman Tariq.