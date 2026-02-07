Amir raises concerns over 'forced' role changes in Pakistan's batting line-up

Mohammad Amir of Trinbago Knight Riders during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match against Antigua & Barbuda Falcons at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground on August 20, 2025 in St John's, Antigua and Barbuda. - CPL T20

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has voiced serious concerns over the ongoing changes in the national team's batting order, highlighting how forced role shifts could be affecting player performance.

In a recent interview with Geo News, Amir pointed out that some players, particularly Fakhar Zaman, have been moved around the batting lineup in ways that may have impacted their performance.

“Nafay started his cricket career as an opener. I was the first to say Fakhar is being forcefully pushed into the middle order. You can see where Fakhar’s performance has gone over the past two years. When you make these kinds of shifts, problems arise,” Amir said.

The left-arm pacer also highlighted the inconsistencies in the team’s lineup, using Salman Ali Agha as an example to illustrate his point about the selection committee’s approach.

"Then look at our Agha—he was a middle-order batter and has now moved to number three, while an opener has been pushed down to number four. So somewhere this also raises a question mark over the selection committee: you didn’t build the depth that reflects a mindset of taking the team towards improvement. You just kept shuffling—opener to middle order, middle order to opener—and because of that, the team’s winning balance never remains consistent," he stated.

Zaman’s T20I numbers across different batting positions underline his adaptability, but they clearly point to the top order—especially No. 1 and No. 3—as his most productive roles.

As an opener, the left-handed batter has played 29 matches, scoring 710 runs at an average of 24.48 with an impressive strike rate of 138.40.

Although he is yet to score a century, his three half-centuries and highest score of 91 underline his ability to provide Pakistan with brisk starts. His strike rate reflects his natural attacking instincts in the Powerplay, making him a consistent impact option at the top.

At No. 3, his output is even stronger in terms of consistency. In 34 innings, Fakhar accumulated 775 runs—his highest aggregate at any position—averaging 25.83 with a strike rate of 121.85. This slot has produced his most half-centuries (six), including an unbeaten 77*, highlighting a balance between aggression and control.

Batting at No. 4, he scored 501 runs in 21 innings at an average of 25.05 and a strike rate of 150.45, suggesting effectiveness in the middle overs despite a smaller sample size. Lower down the order, his returns dip, largely due to limited opportunities rather than ability.

In comparison, Salman Ali Agha’s T20I batting impact is most pronounced at No. 3, where he has scored 297 runs in nine innings at an outstanding average of 37.12 and a blistering strike rate of 167.79, including two half-centuries.

This highlights his effectiveness as a high-tempo top-order batter who can control and accelerate an innings. At No. 4, he has accumulated 430 runs in 20 innings, averaging 23.88 with four fifties, suggesting steady but less explosive returns.

However, his productivity drops sharply at No. 5 and No. 6, where limited runs and lower averages indicate reduced influence. Overall, Salman clearly dominates at No. 3, making it his most impactful T20I position.