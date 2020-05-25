Lahore Qalandars offer job to Babar Azam’s U-16 coach Rana Sadiq

Rana Sadiq had trained Babar Azam and other local stars at youth level.

Lahore Qalandars have offered an employment opportunity to youth-level coach Rana Sadiq, who counts Babar Azam among his pupils but has resorted to selling fruits on streets of Lahore after the clubs he used to coach at were closed due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Days after Sadiq’s plight was reported on Geo, Qalandars took notice, offering Sadiq a chance to coach at the franchise’s High Performance Centre.

“It made us sad to see a cricket coach vending fruits on streets so we have decided to reunite Rana Sadiq with his real profession,” Qalandars Director and Head Coach Aqib Javed told Geo News.

“Rana Sadiq said that he has coached Babar Azam, Agha Salman and Faizan Raja at [lower] age groups so we have also decided to acquire his services for the same age groups. He will be given a chance at the High Performance Centre.”

We will also help him through Lahore Qalandars’ programme for those rendered unemployed due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana said that his franchise not only aims to unearth new talent but also wants to take care of those connected with the game.

“It is for that purpose that we decided to approach Rana Sadiq,” he said.

