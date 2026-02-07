Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, PAK vs NED today Match 01

The collage of photos shows Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (left) and Scotland captain Scott Edwards. – ICC

COLOMBO: The opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is currently being played between Pakistan and Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground on Saturday.

Historically, Pakistan and the Netherlands have faced each other twice, with the Men in Green winning both encounters, while the Flying Dutchmen are yet to register a victory.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed.

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c/wk), Zach Lion Cachet, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein and Paul van Meekeren.