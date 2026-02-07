Eshan Malinga ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026, replacement named

Eshan Malinga makes an appeal during the third one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Eden Park in Auckland on January 11, 2025. - AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka fast bowler Eshan Malinga has been ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after sustaining a shoulder injury, with Pramod Madushan named as his replacement in the squad.

Malinga’s participation in the tournament was thrown into doubt earlier this month when he dislocated his shoulder during the second T20I against England at home.

The injury occurred when he bowled the first delivery after a rain break, clutching his non-bowling shoulder during the follow-through before collapsing to the ground. He subsequently missed the third T20I of the series.

The right-arm pacer had climbed up Sri Lanka’s seam-bowling pecking order following impressive performances in the 2025 Indian Premier League.

Since making his T20I debut in November last year, Malinga has featured in eight matches, claiming eight wickets at an economy rate of 9.41.

Madushan, who comes in as his replacement, has also played eight T20Is. The fast bowler made his international debut in 2022 and last featured in the format in 2023. He has taken 12 wickets at an economy rate of 8.63.

Sri Lanka will begin their T20 World Cup campaign on February 8 against Ireland in Colombo. Placed in Group B, they will also face Oman, Australia and Zimbabwe as they aim to secure qualification for the Super Eights.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana and Pramod Madushan.