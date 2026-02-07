T20 World Cup: Saim Ayub's potential opening partner for Netherlands clash revealed

Pakistan's Saim Ayub (right) celebrates scoring a half-century during their third T20I against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 1, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Right-handed emerging batter Khawaja Nafay is expected to open for Pakistan alongside Saim Ayub in the former champions' ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign opener against the Netherlands, scheduled to be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground on Saturday.

According to the details, the team management has opted to replace Sahibzada Farhan with Nafay at the top of the order for the 2009 champions' inaugural match at the 20-team mega event, scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

The 23-year-old Nafay has thus far played two T20I matches, with his most recent appearance coming in Pakistan's final game of the home series against Australia, while his inclusion in the upcoming fixture means that the experienced Fakhar Zaman would be dropped.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam has retained his spot in the lineup and will bat at No.4 as captain Salman Ali Agha continues to bat in the top order.

Babar will be accompanied by wicketkeeper batter Usman Khan and the all-rounder trio of Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf in the middle order.

On the bowling front, however, the Green Shirts are expected to continue relying on the spin department, comprising Abrar Ahmed, Saim, Nawaz and Shadab, while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Salman Mirza will provide the pace-bowling option.

Pakistan's probable Playing XI against Netherlands:

Saim Ayub, Khawaja Nafay, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, and Abrar Ahmed.