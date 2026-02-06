Jim Schwartz resigns as defensive coordinator of Browns

An undated photo of former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. — X

Jim Schwartz resigned from his job as defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns, the team announced Friday.

Schwartz reportedly was unhappy when the Browns hired Todd Monken instead of him as their head coach.

"Yesterday, Jim Schwartz submitted his letter of resignation as defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns," the team said in a statement. "We'd like to thank Jim for his contributions to our organization over the last three seasons. Our search for a new defensive coordinator will begin immediately."

While Schwartz remains under contract with the team, he plans to sit out the 2026 season, per The Athletic. Schwartz, 59, previously was the head coach of the Detroit Lions (2009-13). This is the first head coaching opportunity for the 61-year-old Monken.

Jim Schwartz was the defensive coordinator of the Browns for the past three seasons. With Myles Garrett, who set the NFL single-season record for sacks (23) in 2025 to anchor the defence, Cleveland's unit was one of the NFL's best during his tenure.

The team finished among the leaders in total yards allowed -- first in 2023 and fourth in 2025.

His resignation came the same day Garrett was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year and linebacker Carson Schwesinger was honoured as NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

During interviews with potential head coaching candidates, the Browns' top brass, including owner Jimmy Haslam, expressed that they wanted Schwartz to remain as defensive coordinator.

Monken, Schwartz and Rams pass coordinator Nate Scheelhaase were the finalists. Monken's experience is on the offensive side of the ball, serving as offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens the past three seasons.

Now, Monken is without both coordinators. Tommy Rees, the OC in 2025, accepted the same position in Atlanta.

Rees will be reunited with the coach Monken replaced, Kevin Stefanski, who is the new head coach of the Falcons after being dismissed by the Browns on Jan. 5.