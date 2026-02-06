Jake Paul’s next opponent revealed

Jake Paul fights against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at Honda Center in Anaheim on June 28, 2025. — Reuters

Jake Paul is eying a Tommy Fury rematch this year despite a knockout defeat against former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in December.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul faced Joshua last time out in a nine-round fight on December 19 in Miami, where he was knocked out by Briton in the sixth round of the showdown.

The boxing match between the American boxer and former two-time world champion Joshua was one of the most-watched in recent times.

Paul, 29, suffered a broken jaw at the Kaseya Center, but vowed to come back strongly after his second career loss.

Now it has been made public that ‘The Problem Child’ is eying a fight against a man who handed him the first defeat of his career in 2023.

Paul’s co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, Nakisa Badarian, revealed that Jake Paul wants a fight against the younger brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

"Jake - before Joshua - had one loss on his record and that was Tommy Fury,” Badarian told Sky Sports.

“I would love for that fight to happen because I think it's a great barometer of how far Jake has come.

“I don't think he [Fury] has developed as much as Jake has over the last three years. Because he hasn't been as focused on boxing.

"I would love for that fight to happen."

MVP CEO Nakisa Bidarian CONFIRMS Jake Paul boxing return 🚨 pic.twitter.com/dUCzmeaPzp — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 6, 2026

Paul is 12-2 as a professional boxer. Before his defeat to Joshua, he had won fights against the likes of Julio Chavez Jr in a unanimous decision and Mike Tyson in a controversial fight in November 2024.

"He wants to come back,” Bidarian continued.

“He's asking me to start negotiating some fights.

“I think anywhere from August to November you can expect Jake Paul to be back in the boxing ring. I want him to come to the UK and fight. That's what I would love to see.

"That's really going to be a part of the conversation. I would love for Jake Paul to come do a fight in the UK."