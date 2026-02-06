Hyderabad rope in Marnus Labuschagne as direct signing for PSL 11

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne celebrates scoring a half-century during their first ODI against England at Trent Bridghe in Nottingham on September 19, 2024. — AFP

KARACHI: New Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Hyderabad on Friday announced Australia's top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne as a direct signing ahead of the historic players auction, scheduled to be held on February 11.

The franchise made the announcement through its official social media handles by sharing an animated poster of the 31-year-old, who has represented Australia in 63 Tests, 66 ODIs and one T20I.

"Yeah… this just happened. Calm under pressure. Built for big moments. Marnus Labuschagne locked in as our direct signing for [PSL]."

Notably, Hyderabad did not reveal the amount at which it signed Labuschagne, who is set to make his PSL debut in the upcoming season, scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

Labuschagne, who has been an integral part of Australia men's cricket team in longer formats since making his international debut against Pakistan in 2018, however, has just one appearance in T20Is, which coincidentally came against the Green Shirts in 2022.

He also boasts a bleak experience of franchise leagues, having featured only in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) and England's Vitality Blast.

Despite being one of the finest longer-format batters, Labuschagne also has underwhelming numbers to his name in T20s, having scored 1381 runs at a dismal average of 26.55 in 59 matches despite scoring eight half-centuries.

Marnus Labuschagne, however, also provides a spin-bowling option in the shortest format and has 40 wickets in T20s at a decent average of 20.05.

His inclusion came a day before the Hyderabad franchise will unveil its official team name and logo at a star-studded ceremony at Niaz Stadium.