Carlos Alcaraz picks favourite victory out of four Grand Slams

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning the Australian Open men's singles at Melbourne Park in Melbourne on February 1, 2026. — Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz has named his favourite win out of the four Grand Slams he has won.

Alcaraz came from behind to dismiss Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 at Rod Laver Arena to claim the Australian Open on February 1 and cement himself as the undisputed world number one.

Alcaraz, 22, became the youngest man in the Open era to win all four Grand Slams, adding to his two titles each from Wimbledon and the French and US Opens.

He surpassed legendary countryman Rafael Nadal — in the crowd to witness the feat — who was two years older when he did the same.

A seventh Slam put him alongside John McEnroe and Mats Wilander and one behind Andre Agassi, Jimmy Connors, and Ivan Lendl.

Speaking on golfer Bryson DeChambeau’s latest YouTube video, Carlos Alcaraz was asked about his favourite Grand Slam win.

He replied: “Wimbledon. Wimbledon is the one.

“You win just one Grand Slam, and it’s going to be Wimbledon. It’s the one that gives you the most status.”

His win against the Serb in the final ensured he remained world number one and Sinner two, with Djokovic moving up a place to three, ahead of Alexander Zverev.

After his successful bid at Melbourne Park, the Spaniard was due to return to action at the Rotterdam Open later this month, where Alcaraz is the defending champion, having defeated Alex de Minaur in the final last year.

However, a statement released by Rotterdam Open on Monday confirmed that Alcaraz will not take part in the tournament, as the Spanish tennis star has decided to recover from the Australian Open.

The statement read: "Carlos Alcaraz won't defend his title in Rotterdam. The Australian Open champion concluded that after his exertions over the past two weeks, he needs more time to return to action. We wish Carlos a swift recovery."