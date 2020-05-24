In pictures: How Pakistan's cricket fraternity celebrated Eidul Fitr 2020

Pakistan's cricket fraternity celebrated Eidul Fitr on Sunday with the rest of the country. Some displayed their usual style, some expressed sadness at their first Eid without their loved ones while others offered the nation some words of motivation in what surely our one of the most trying times in recent memory.



Here is how the national cricket community celebrated Eid 2020.

First comes the style brigade.









Here is a little hairier-than-usual Imam-ul-Haq.





Ahmed Shahzad brought the generic "auspicious" message to the party.





Naseem Shah and Mohammad Amir marked their Eids without their moms and so the mood was sombre.









Shaheen Shah Afridi and his band of brothers.





Abid Ali explains what the joy of getting Eidi felt like growing up.





Shoaib Akhtar with an important message.





Bismah Maroof with a captain-like message.





Javed Miandad has a graphic team working for him and they put him on a poster.





As expected, bowling coach Waqar Younis urged the boys to buck up and brave what is undoubtedly a tough situation.





