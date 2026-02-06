Derek Chisora reveals Daniel Dubois’s next opponent

Daniel Dubois during his workout at Boulevard City in Riyadh on February 19, 2025. — Reuters

Derek Chisora has revealed the name of the boxer that Daniel Dubois could be facing in his comeback fight in 2026.

Last time out, Dubois failed in a bid to become heavyweight king as he was knocked out by Oleksandr Usyk in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium on July 19 to achieve the status of undisputed heavyweight champion for the second time.

Usyk became the first boxer in history to claim the undisputed champion status for a third time after that victory, following previous rules at cruiserweight (2018) and heavyweight (2024).

The pair had also fought before, back in the summer of 2023, when Dubois was stopped in the ninth round.

Following that defeat, Daniel Dubois beat Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Anthony Joshua to get ready for the rematch against the Ukrainian.

After a defeat to Usyk in a rematch, Dubois separated from his trainer Don Charles and announced Tony Sims as his fourth professional trainer.

However, Dubois has now announced a reunion with trainer Charles and is looking for a blockbuster comeback in 2026.

Speaking to Seconds Out, Chisora revealed some inside information about who Dubois could be facing next.

“I’ll tell you a scoop. Daniel is fighting Fabio [Wardley]. Don’t tell anyone,” Chisora said.

Fabio Wardley defeated Joseph Parker on October 25, 2025 and claimed the WBO interim heavyweight title, becoming the mandatory challenger against Oleksandr Usyk.

However, the Ukrainian decided to vacate his belt instead of fighting the Briton, Wardley became the full-fledged champion and is looking for his first challenger in the new year.