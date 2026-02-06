Will Jacks says England players back under-fire captain Brook '100 per cent'

England's Will Jacks (left) celebrates taking a wicket with captain Harry Brook during their third T20I against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 3, 2026. — AFP

MUMBAI: England all-rounder Will Jacks stressed that their under-fire captain Harry Brook had complete support from the teammates ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to run from February 7 to March 8 in India and Sri Lanka.

The 26-year-old, who is set to lead the Three Lions for the first time in a global tournament, has been under the spotlight recently due to his altercation with a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand, which resulted in him being slapped with a fine of £30,000 by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Brook also had to issue an apology over the incident, and despite the sanction, managed to retain his place as England's white-ball captain.

He has since then been under severe media scrutiny, but Jacks, who was Brook's roommate in their Under-19 cricketing days, acknowledged his skipper made a mistake but stressed that he had apologised and thus was being backed by the teammates.

"Obviously, it's been a tough time and that's been well documented in the media," Jacks told reporters ahead of their training here.

"I wasn't actually in New Zealand, so I didn't know anything about it.

"He's obviously made the wrong decision, but he's accepted that. He's obviously making amends on the pitch, and we all back him 100 per cent.

"He wants his cricket to do the talking."

Two-time champions enter the 20-team mega event with desired momentum as they whitewashed co-hosts Sri Lanka in a three-match away series, concluded earlier this month, and Jacks described the triumph as a "stepping stone" before crediting it for fuelling their confidence to go a long way in the mega event.

"It's not so much we are taking momentum from that, but team unity, feeling strong within ourselves," said Jacks.

"We have been performing well over the last 12 months, since Harry's become captain, and we're very happy with that.

"What we did in the last few weeks in Sri Lanka is another stepping stone.

"We come into here full of confidence and belief that we can go a long way in this tournament."

Will Jacks, however, acknowledged the stiff competition England may get to experience in the tournament by "amazing teams" before terming defending champions and co-hosts India as favourites.

"But that doesn't guarantee us anything. We know that there's amazing teams in this World Cup," Jacks continued.

"India, on home soil, I think everyone knows who's favourites."

For the unversed, England, drawn in Group C, will start their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.