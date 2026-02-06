Arteta confident in Arsenal's title bid ahead of Sunderland clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts during match against Athletic Bilbao on August 9, 2025. — Reuters

Mikel Arteta on Friday said that Arsenal have been planning their Premier League title charge since before pre-season started.

The Gunners are set to face Sunderland in a pivotal clash on Saturday.

Arsenal have finished runner-up in the previous three seasons. However, Arteta believed before the season began that the Gunners could end their title drought, with the London side leading the table with six points clear of Manchester City.

Chasing their first league title since 2003-04, Arteta said the squad is gelled, and it has blocked out the noise surrounding the pressure of the title race, taking things day by day.

"Before pre-season started, we started to prepare everything with the intention to be where we are and make sure the players are convinced we're going to achieve it," Arteta told reporters on Friday.

"Then go day by day, that's it... I don't like comparing (to his previous squads). It's an amazing group and they're doing an incredible job so far.

"We are very excited and privileged to have each other. We are going to enjoy it until the last day of the season."

But first, Arsenal have to pass a Sunderland test, a side that is eighth in the Premier League standings after gaining promotion last season.

Regis Le Bris's Sunderland have held Arsenal, Liverpool, and City to draws this season while also remaining unbeaten at home in 12 matches.

"We do what we have to do. It's going to be a really tough match. They've been in an incredible run all season. We know the complexity of the match," Arteta said ahead of Saturday's home game.

"They are extremely competitive, really well-coached. They have really good individuals and a very clear identity of what they want to do and where they want to take the game, and they're very good at it.

"You can see the results they've had against the top sides, so we know what to expect and we need to deliver that tomorrow."