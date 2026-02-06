Tottenham boss Thomas Frank says United will have extra edge in Saturday game

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank speaks during a press conference at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre in London on January 19, 2026. — Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank praised Michael Carrick's start at Manchester United and said that the Red Devils have an extra edge, but we are ready.

United appointed their former midfielder Carrick as an interim coach until the end of the season in January, after the departure of their former coach, Ruben Amorim, who was sacked on January 5.

Carrick has started his job at United with three consecutive wins, defeating Premier League leaders Arsenal, second-placed Manchester City and Fulham.

In his previous reign as a caretaker at United, Carrick was also unbeaten, defeating Unai Emery's Villarreal, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, and drawing with Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

Spurs, who are 14th in the Premier League, are unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions, and will travel to Old Trafford on Saturday.

Frank pointed out that United have an extra age as they are playing no European football, but we are ready for the challenge.

"It is maybe a nice little context to say that Man United don't play European football," Frank said.

"I think we can all acknowledge there is a little bit [extra]. It is an extra challenge, [but] something we embrace and we are happy with.

"I think let's judge us when we are on the same challenges. The ambition is that we want to do very well and carry on with the good performances and beat Man United.”

Frank then praised Carrick for having a great start at United, saying it looks like fresh energy has been injected into the Red Devils after he came to Old Trafford.

"I think [Carrick] has had a great start. It seems like there was injected a little bit of energy into the team. I think it looks like some of the players are in a good place,” he added.

"We know the threats they pose before from [Bryan] Mbeumo, Amad, [Matheus] Cunha and Bruno Fernandes is getting this team ticking. He has done that the last, I don't know, four or five years. It has been incredible.

"It is a threat, it is a challenge, but we are looking forward to it."